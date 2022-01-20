Taiwan's domestic COVID pass to launch on Jan. 21

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Jan. 20) announced its domestic COVID pass, which will go live on Friday (Jan. 21).

After launching a digital COVID vaccine certificate for international travel on Dec. 28, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Jan. 18) announced that a national COVID pass would be released later in the week. On Thursday, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the domestic version of a vaccine passport would go into effect on Friday.

According to the CECC, 260,000 international digital COVID certificates have been issued since the program launched on Dec. 28. Amid the surge of Omicron cases overseas and domestically, the CECC will issue a "Digital COVID-19 Certificate" for domestic use starting at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Everyone who has been vaccinated in Taiwan will be able to download this certificate, which conforms to EU standards, is recognized by 60 countries, and provides another option for real-name registration. The CECC pointed out that Taiwanese citizens can now use their household registration number and that the new pass can be applied for online via desktop computer or mobile phone.

Chen said that starting Friday, hospital inpatients, accompanying patients, visitors, and long-term residents can present these COVID passports instead of paper vaccine certificates. In addition, Chen emphasized that employees and patrons of Taiwan's "Eight Major Industries" will be required to present proof of vaccination, and this new digital version will be one option.

The eight types of adult entertainment venues where proof of vaccination will be required include Karaoke parlors, dance halls, nightclubs, hostess bars, bars, tea parlors, saunas, and "barbershops." To apply for the domestic COVID pass, click on the link for the Digital COVID-19 Certificate website starting at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Application steps

1. Confirm identity

Taiwanese can choose one of three: ID card number, health insurance card number, and household registration number FIDO (Fast Identity Online) certification Citizen digital certificate

Foreign residents can choose one of three: UI number (統一證號) and health insurance card UI number and entry/exit permit number UI number and passport number



2. Select either "Digital Vaccine Certificate" or "Digital Test Result Certificate"

3. To obtain certificate:

Click "download/print digital certificate" when a screen indicating a successful application appears.

The file is in PDF format.

Saving the file on a mobile device or desktop hard drive is recommended before printing it out.

Those who do not have a printer but wish to print it out can opt for the convenience store option on the successful application screen.

Click "get the convenience store print code." (取得超商列印碼)

The system will produce the convenience store barcode or pickup number, which can be shown to store staff for printing.

A major difference between this domestic COVID pass and the international version is that Taiwanese citizens do not need to hold a passport to apply for the domestic pass. When Taiwanese citizens who do have a valid passport apply, their passport number will appear on the document and can therefore be used abroad as well.

When a Taiwanese citizen completes the application, it will read "Not Issued" next to the passport field.