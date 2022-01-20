Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese man convicted of rape for posing as cop to force completion of sexual transaction

Claiming to be a cop, the perpetrator threatened to arrest the woman if she refused to continue the sexual transaction

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/20 17:06
(Taiwan Supreme Court image)

(Taiwan Supreme Court image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday (Jan. 20) upheld the three-year and two-month sentence of a lower court for a Nantou County man who had forced a woman to complete a sexual transaction with him by posing as a cop and threatening to arrest her if she refused, Mirror Media reported.

According to the Nantou District Court’s sentencing document, the man surnamed Sun (孫) hooked up with a woman online on May 9, 2019, through an app, and they struck a deal to have a sexual transaction on May 11. On that day, Sun drove to pick her up, and they went to a motel. During the intercourse, Sun, 37, suddenly said, “I’m a cop, and I came here to nab you.” He claimed that he had a copy of their online conversation at the police station, Mirror Media reported, citing the document.

Sun then proceeded to ask the woman to lower the price for the transaction and said if she agreed, he would delete their conversation after returning to the station, the document said.

Upon hearing that, the woman got scared and made it clear that she did not want to continue the transaction. As she was getting dressed and attempted to leave, Sun threatened her by telling her that if she did not continue, he would call his colleagues to arrest her.

Believing that Sun was a real cop, she was afraid to resist him as he took her pants off and raped her. After that, the woman reported the incident to police, who quickly arrested Sun and referred him to prosecutors on suspicion of committing sexual offenses.

As Sun, who was a factory worker during the day and a part-time Foodpanda deliveryman during the night, confessed to the offense, the district court sentenced him to three years and two months in prison, according to Mirror Media.

However, prosecutors appealed the case to the Taiwan High Court’s Taichung Branch Court on the grounds that the sentence was too lenient because the defendant was a repeat raper. Prosecutors said he had committed a similar crime 19 years ago by posing as a cop to threaten a girl at an internet café and eventually raped her.

During the second trial, Sun said his posing as a cop was just a prank and that he had never thought of using the fake identity to coerce the victim. He added that he had settled with the victim out of court by paying her NT$300,000 (US$10,800), CNA reported. He asked the Taiwan High Court judges to reduce his sentence and give him probation instead.

The judges rejected the defendant’s appeal, saying that he did not plead guilty at first and was a repeat sex offender. They lambasted him for seriously damaging the image of police by posing as a cop to commit the crimes, per CNA.

The Taiwan High Court ruled that the three-year and two-month sentence given by the Taichung District Court judges was appropriate as they had taken all aspects into consideration. The defendant was not satisfied by the ruling in the second trial, he appealed, and the case went all the way to the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court upheld the Taiwan High Court’s ruling, per Mirror Media.
Supreme Court
Nantou District Court
Taiwan High Court
Taichung Branch Court

RELATED ARTICLES

S Korea quashes 8-year sentence in death of Taiwan student
S Korea quashes 8-year sentence in death of Taiwan student
2021/12/31 15:22
Taiwanese man gets 13-year sentence for killing man clinging to car hood
Taiwanese man gets 13-year sentence for killing man clinging to car hood
2021/12/14 21:00
Taiwan High Court spares life of single mother convicted of killing her kids
Taiwan High Court spares life of single mother convicted of killing her kids
2021/11/11 17:18
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced
2021/10/20 17:04
Taiwanese director sentenced to 4 years for sexual assault
Taiwanese director sentenced to 4 years for sexual assault
2021/09/29 16:40

Updated : 2022-01-20 18:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan's MOE recruiting 531 foreign English teachers in 2022
Taiwan's MOE recruiting 531 foreign English teachers in 2022
"