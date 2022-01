Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sails through the Miyako Strait near Okinawa on its way to the Pacific in this handout photo taken by Japan Self-Def... Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sails through the Miyako Strait near Okinawa on its way to the Pacific in this handout photo taken by Japan Self-Defense Forces and released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan on April 4, 2021. Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan/HANDOUT via REUTERS

China, Russia and Iran will hold their joint naval drills on Friday, a public relations official from Iran's armed forces told semi-official ISNA news agency on Thursday.

The "2022 Marine Security Belt" joint drill will take place in the north of the Indian Ocean and is the third joint naval drill between the three countries, Mostafa Tajoldin added.