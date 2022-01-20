Smart Labels Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Supply, Development Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook

Advancement in technology has led to a vast impact on various industries including food & beverage, automotive, electronics, packaging, construction, and others. Integration of technology with packaging has introduced advanced and innovative packaging trends such as use of smart packaging techniques, smart labels, digital & 3D packaging printing, high pressure packaging technology, and others.

Smart labels, created by Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA), has gained increase in traction in the packaging industry, owing to the growth in demand for product information by the consumers. These labels are an innovative transparent label associated with digital technology and smart devices that enable consumers to access a detailed information about their products.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

These are also known as pressure sensitive labels with RFID transponder placed in between the label face stock and its release liner. They provide electronically stored information with the help of these RFID transponders that automatically identifies and tracks the tags attached to the products.

The increase in demand for global smart labels market is also driven by its ability to provide real time visibility of the product and surge in demand for anti-theft devices due to security concerns. Moreover, the prominent rise in consolidated industries and advancement in technological proliferations associated with their significant use in applications, such as healthcare, & pharmaceuticals, logistics, retail inventory, food & beverages, and others, have boosted the growth of global smart labels industry.

Thus, the various features of smart labels including real-time location tracing, re-programmability, and simultaneous identification & detailed information are expected to fuel the demand for the global smart labels market in various industries during the forecast period. However, lack of uniform standardized system along with low mechanical susceptibility restrain the growth of global smart labels industry.

The global smart labels market is segmented based on type, application, end-user industry, and geography. On the basis of type, it is classified into radio-frequency identification (RFID), electronic article surveillance labels (EAS), sensing labels, and dynamic display labels.On the basis of application, the market is categorized into retail inventory, perishable goods, and others (pallets tracking, equipment, IT assets, and others). Based on end-user industry, the global smart labels market is divided into retail, health & pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, logistics, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automotive, and others.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America accounted for the maximum share in the global market, owing to the widespread use of smart labels in the U.S.

Improvement in inventory management system, asset tracking facilities, and consumer good distribution boosted up the retail industry which thereby fueled up the growth of North America smart labels market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the rise in potential startups, consumer’s disposable income, increase in urbanization & industrialization along with growth in retail and health & pharmaceutical industries.

The key players operating in the global smart labels market include CCL Industries Inc., Thinfilm Electronics, Zebra Technologies Corporation, CCL Industries, Alien Technology Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd., SATO Holdings, Zebra Technologies, and Graphic Label, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the present & future market trends and opportunities for the growth of the global smart labels market from 2017 to 2023.

It offers an extensive analysis of segments, drivers, restraints, and trends related to the smart labels market in different geographies.

It provides a detailed analysis of the top factors that impact the global smart labels market.

This report offers insights about the competitive landscape in terms of strategies and product developments of smart labels market.

It involves a detailed quantitative analysis of the current smart labels market and estimations throughout the forecast period.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

RFID

Electronic Article Surveillance Label (EAS)

Sensing Label

Dynamic Display Label

By End-user Industry

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

FMCG

Logistics

Retail

Others

By Application

Retail Inventory

Perishable Goods

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Advantech U.S.

Alien Technology Inc.

Avery Dennison

CCL Industries Inc.

Graphic Label, Inc.

Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Muehlbauer Holding Ag & Co.

Thinfilm Electronics

SATO Holdings

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Other Players

Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Smartrac N.V.

Metra Blansko

TOSHIBA Global Commerce Solutions, Inc.

Willian Frick & Company

Intermec Inc.

ASK S.A.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

