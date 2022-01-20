Food Processing Machinery Market Trends and Challenges 2022: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2023

The global food processing machinery market was valued at $52,787 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $68,882 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Food processing machines are meant for manufacturing high quality food with enhanced taste and increased shelf life. These are also responsible for packaging of different food items such as baked foods, confectionaries, beverages, dairy, meat, poultry, seafood, and others.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Food processing machinery buyers demand the equipment to be loaded with latest technology and offering high processing capacity with international hygiene & quality standards. The demand for processed food items have increased globally due to change in food habits and preferences. Moreover, growth in food processing industry has provided opportunities for new players to enter the market with innovative products offering higher output and better results.

The global market is driven by increase in demand for processed quality food and rise in consumer concerns over safety of food products. However, implementation of certain standards by the government pertaining to food processing machinery restrains the market growth. Furthermore, advanced technology innovation resulting in lesser energy consumption and minimal waste generation provide opportunities such as high sales and market growth.

The food processing machinery market is segmented on the basis of type, application, mode of operation, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into depositors, extruding machines, mixers, refrigeration, slicers & dicers, and others (cutting machines, dispensing machines, and ovens). Based on application, it is categorized into bakery & confectionery, meat, poultry & seafood, dairy, beverages, and others (grain, fruit, and nut & vegetable). On the basis of mode of operation, it is bifurcated into semi-automatic and fully automatic. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players in this study are as follows:

Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Bucher Industries

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)

Hosokawa Micron Corp.

GEA Group

Mallet & Company, Inc.

NICHIMO CO., LTD.

SPX Corporation

Tetra Laval International S.A.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics of the global food processing machinery market from 2017 to 2023.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Detailed analysis of the industry based on the type and application explains the trending machine type and other potential variants.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers & suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top players within the market framework.

Food Processing Machinery Market Key Segments:

By Type

Depositors

Extruding Machines

Mixers

Refrigeration

Slicers & Dicers

Others (Cutting Machines, Dispensing Machines, and Ovens)

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Dairy

Beverages

Others (Grain, Fruit, and Nut & Vegetable)

By Mode of Operation

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

South Africa

Brazil

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

