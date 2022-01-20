Meat Processing Equipment Market 2022: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2023

The Meat Processing Equipment Market was valued at $10,218 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $16,516 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2023.

The food processing industry has gained traction in the recent past and is expected to continue this trend in the near future. The market for meat processing equipment is anticipated to surge due to the change in lifestyle and preferences of the consumers. The rise in demand for packaged foods & processed meat products and demand for food safety propel the market growth.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Meat processing equipment are manufactured based on the specific customer requirements. These equipment are used to remove the toxins and increase meat consistency. The continuous dominance of meat-based culture in many countries augments the demand for meat processing equipment.

In addition, the increase in trade flow of meat has increased the demand for processed meat with high durability and shelf life, which has fueled the demand for meat processing equipment. The high cost of machineries is anticipated to hamper the market growth in the near future.

Meat Processing Equipment Market Key Segments:

By Type

Cutting Equipment

Blending Equipment

Tenderizing Equipment

Filling Equipment

Dicing Equipment

Grinding Equipment

Smoking Equipment

Massaging Equipment

Others

By Meat

Processed Beef

Processed Pork

Processed Mutton

Others

By Application

Fresh Processed Meat

Raw Cooked Meat

Precooked Meat

Raw Fermented Sausages

Cured Meat

Dried Meat

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

