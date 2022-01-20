Food Packaging Equipment Market Size 2022, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast

Global food packaging equipment market is expected to garner $19,268 million by 2023, from $14,740 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2023. The food industry has greater variation of packaging equipment than any other industry.

Food products are filled hot, cold, frozen, dried, particulates, or just liquids and are vacuum sealed or packaged in bottles, boxes, bags, and cans to keep food fresh and convenient for use. Packaging equipment are used for filling, bagging, sealing, wrapping, bundling, cartooning, over-capping, lidding, labelling, decorating, coding, conveying, and palletizing.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Packaging is the most essential processes before commercializing or presenting the final product to industry or end-use consumers. Thus, advancement in technology has led to the emergence and innovations in food packaging equipment, contributed extensively toward the development of the market.

There are changes in the dietary preferences of the consumers, due to rise of lifestyle. Also, there is demand for ready-to-eat natural and organic food products that are highly perishable. Due to these factors, the packaging industry comes up with new packaging equipment and solutions for food safety and hygiene. Thus, hygienic packaging of food majorly drives the food packaging equipment market.

The growth in purchasing power, large on-the-go consumer base, and rise in preference of online ordering of grocery leads to increase in demand for packaged food thereby giving the food packaging equipment manufacturers more scope for expansion. Packaging not only extends the shelf life of food products but is also used for decoration purposes.

Thus, packaging as a tool for product differentiation is anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growth in preference of consumers for protein rich food leads to the increased consumption of processed meat, poultry, and seafood thereby driving the food packaging equipment market. Whereas, high cost of development and installation of food packaging equipment in most of the developing countries, stringent legislations for food safety, and energy-inefficient packaging equipment and machinery hamper the market growth. Moreover, development of packaged food industry in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil proves to be an opportunity for the market growth.

The global food packaging equipment market is segmented based on equipment, application, and geography. Based on equipment, it is divided into bottling line; cartoning; case handling; closing; filling & dosing; form, fill & seal; labelling, decorating & coding; palletizing; wrapping & bundling; and others. On the basis of application, the market is classified into meat, poultry & seafood, dairy, bakery & snack, frozen, candy & confectionery, cereal & grain, perishable prepared, and shelf stable. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this study include:

Arpac LLC

Bosch Packaging Technology

Coesia Group

GEA Group

IMA Group

Ishida

Multivac, Inc.

Nichrome India Ltd.

Omori Machinery Co. Ltd.

Oystar Holding GmbH

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global food packaging equipment market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the equipment of food packaging and their applications.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

The key players in the market are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Equipment

Bottling Line

Cartoning

Case Handling

Closing

Filling & Dosing

Form, Fill & Seal

Labelling, Decorating, & Coding

Palletizing

Wrapping & Bundling

Others

By Application

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy

Bakery & Snack

Frozen Food

Candy & Confectionery

Cereal & Grain

Perishable Prepared

Shelf Stable

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Central & South America

Middle East

Africa

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Study Objectives of this document are:

To learn about and analyze the Market measurement (value and volume) by way of company, key regions/countries, merchandise and application, records facts from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To apprehend the shape of the market by figuring out its quite a number of subsegments.

To share targeted data about the key elements influencing the boom of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key participant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the income volume, value, market share, market opposition landscape, SWOT evaluation and improvement plans in subsequent few years.

To analyze the market with appreciation to man or woman boom trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the whole market.

To task the cost and quantity of market submarkets, with appreciation to key areas (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key gamers and comprehensively analyze their boom strategies.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

