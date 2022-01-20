Food Robotics Market 2022: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2023

The global food robotics market is expected to reach $3,612 million by 2023, from $1,535 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Various technological advancements across numerous sectors has brought the fiction robots to reality. Increase in demand for enhanced productivity augments the deployment of robots to automate the tasks. This results in robots being an integral part of these industries.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Increase in demand for packaged food predominantly drives the market. Globally, the demand for packaged food is anticipated to increase at a moderate rate during the forecast period. This is expected to surge the demand for food robotics in the near future. In addition, the increase in food safety regulations is expected to boost the demand for food robotics during the analysis period.

The report segments the global food robotics market based on type, payload, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into articulated, cartesian, scara, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and others. On the basis of payload, it is classified into low, medium, and high. The application areas of the industry are broadly classified into palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food robotics market till 2023.

The prominent players in the global food robotics market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB Group

Rockwell Automation Incorporated

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kuka AG

Fanuc Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Staubli International AG

Universal Robotics A/S

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Articulated

Cartesian

Scara

Parallel

Cylindrical

Collaborative

Others

By Payload

Low

Medium

High

By Application

Palletizing

Packaging

Repackaging

Pick & Place

Processing

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

Rest of LAMEA

*Other players in the value chain, include

Mayekawa MFG. Co., Ltd

Bastian Solutions Inc.

Moley Robotics

Momentum Machines

CHOWBOTICS

JLS Automation

Aris BV

Soft Robotics, Inc.

