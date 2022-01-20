Rigid Packaging Market 2022: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Top Players, Share, Upcoming Demand, Regional, Driving Factors, Opportunities and Revenue by Forecast to 2030

Rigid Packaging include rigid containers made from plastics, glass, wood, metals and other materials. These materials are used to from a box, tray or case and the final product.

The final packaged product can be without printing or can feature one or two color printing schemes, or even feature high performance graphics. Rigid packaging is generally sealed with adhesives, tape or staples. Although rigid packaging has existed for many decades, it continues to evolve to meet the needs of a changing consumer landscape.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The global rigid packaging market was valued at $496.72 billion in 2016. The rigid packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% and is forecast to reach $729.14 billion by 2023.

The global rigid packaging market growth is largely driven by increasing consumer goods demand, improving packaging recycling rates, and low cost of rigid plastic packaging. However, the rigid packaging market growth is restrained by factors such as increasing adoption of flexible packaging materials, Eurozone economic uncertainty, fluctuating raw material prices and stringent regulations.

The global rigid packaging market is segmented based on material type, end-user industries, and geography. Based on materials, the rigid packaging market is categorized into plastics, metal, paper & paperboard, glass and others. Plastics was the most dominant material type in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach $305.21 billion by 2023.

Plastics are among one of the highly used materials for packaging due to their innovative visual appeal and improvement that plastics providing hygiene quotient and shelf-life of the product. Based on end-user industries the global rigid packaging market is categorized into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and others. The food & beverages segment was the most dominant end-user industry for rigid packaging accounting for 62.0% in 2016.

Rigid packaging in food & beverage segment includes bottles, cans, ampules, aerosol containers, aluminum bottles and jars among others. As compared to other packaging types, rigid plastic packaging containers provide unique benefits such as high impact strength, high stiffness and high barrier properties, which have expanded the market for rigid packaging medium in recent years.

Geographically, the rigid packaging market has been analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Germany, UK, France, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key companies profiled in the report include Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, DS Smith PLC, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Holmen AB, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Reynolds Group Holding and Tetra Pak International.

Key Benefits

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global rigid packaging market along with current trends and future estimations to identify the potential investment pockets for stakeholders.

It presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces analytical model illustrates the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of the buyers, and strength of the suppliers.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022 is provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

Rigid Packaging Market Key Segmentation:

The global rigid packaging market is segmented on the basis of material type, end-use industries, and geography.

By Material Type

Plastics

Metal

Paper & paperboard

Glass

Others

By End-user

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal care

Others (Electronics, industrial)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Middle East

Latin America

Africa

Key Players

Amcor Limited

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company Inc.

Berry Plastics Corporation

DS Smith Plc

Georgia-Pacific Corporation

Holmen AB

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Reynolds Group Holding

Tetra Pak International

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Study Objectives of this document are:

To learn about and analyze the Market measurement (value and volume) by way of company, key regions/countries, merchandise and application, records facts from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To apprehend the shape of the market by figuring out its quite a number of subsegments.

To share targeted data about the key elements influencing the boom of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key participant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the income volume, value, market share, market opposition landscape, SWOT evaluation and improvement plans in subsequent few years.

To analyze the market with appreciation to man or woman boom trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the whole market.

To task the cost and quantity of market submarkets, with appreciation to key areas (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key gamers and comprehensively analyze their boom strategies.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

