Packaging Robots Market 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Comprehensive Overview, Business Development Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

Robots in packaging processes are designed to reduce the manual workforce and increase the production throughput. Robotics provide flexibility and accuracy in applications such as cartooning, filling, tray packing, and de-palletizing. In addition, companies are benefited with robotic palletizing when they start losing productivity due to manual palletizing.

Increase in usage of robots to increase efficiency in packaging, need for automation in industries, and cost reduction advantages due to robotic packaging systems drive the packaging robots market growth. Further, the evolving global robot industry and growth in e-commerce and retail sector acts as an opportunity towards the packaging robots market growth. However, high initial cost and lack of skilled labor is expected to restrain the packaging robots market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The global packaging robots market is segmented into gripper type, application, end user, and geography. Based on gripper type, the packaging robots market is divided into clamp, claw, vacuum, and others. Based on application, the market is classified into picking & placing, packing and palletizing. The packing application is further segmented into tray packing, case packing, filling, and others while palletizing includes bag palletizing, case palletizing and de-palletizing. By end user, the market is categorized into food & beverage, consumer products, logistics, pharmaceutical, and others.

The food & beverage industry generated the highest revenue in 2016 owing to high adoption of robots for packing high orders. Geographically, the packaging robots industry is analyzed across regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region with China accounting for the highest share.

Key players operating in the packaging robots market include ABB Limited, Krones AG, Fanuc Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Yaskawa America Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH), Brenton Engineering, Kuka Roboter GmbH, and Remtec Automation LLC.

Other players operating in the packaging robots market are GUANGZHOU RISONG INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING (CN), Brokk AB (SE), Durr Systems, Amada Co Ltd., FIPA GmbH, Kejie Group, Star Seiki Co, Ylog GmbH, Weiss Robotics, and Suzhou GST Technology.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY GRIPPER TYPE

Clamp

Claw

Vacuum

Others

BY APPLICATION

Pick & place

Packing

Case packing

Tray packing

Filling

Others

Palletizing

Case palletizing

Bag palletizing

De-palletizing

BY END USER

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Consumer products

Logistics

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

