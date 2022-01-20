U.S. Bovine Leather Goods Market Size 2022 Global Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2023

The U.S. bovine leather goods market was valued at $10,931 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $14,480 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Bovine leather is widely used in the U.S. leather goods market due to its characteristic property of being extremely soft, which makes it easy to work with. Increase in cattle population in the U.S. has made it easier for hide producers to boost the production of raw animal hide. As a result, the market share of bovine leather goods has increased. Bovine leather goods constitute around 65% of the total U.S leather goods market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Changing fashion trends and awareness of luxury products, innovative designs, and growing economy of the U.S. are the key driving factors of the U.S. bovine leather goods market. Additionally, constant innovations in leather goods due to technological advancements and increased focus on designs are the key driving factors of bovine leather goods industry.

The market is segmented based on type and usage. Based on type, the market is classified into small/fancy leather goods, medium leather goods, and heavy leather goods. Small/fancy leather goods market is further bifurcated into purse, wallets, belt, passport & key case, note case, accessories and others. Medium leather goods market is further bifurcated into leather shoes, handbags, shoulder bags, document & attache cases, and others. Heavy leather goods market is further bifurcated into saddlery, upholstery, holster, tooling & leathercraft, and automotive. The usage segment of the market are divided into general goods, footwear, automotive, and others.

The key players profiled in the U.S. bovine leather goods market include Horween Leather Company, Circa of America, LLC, Rancourt & Co. Shoecrafters, Russell Moccasin Co., Caleres, Inc. (Allen Edmonds Corporation), Hermes International S.A., Jack Georges, American Saddlery Inc., Garrett Leather Corp, and Tanner Goods Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Small/Fancy Leather Goods

Purse

Wallet

Belt

Passport & Key Case

Note case

Accessories & Others

Medium Leather Goods

Leather Shoes

Handbags

Shoulder Bags

Document & Attache Cases

Others

Heavy Leather Goods

Saddlery

Upholstery

Holster

Tooling & Leathercraft

Others

BY USAGE

General Goods

Footwear

Automotive

Others

