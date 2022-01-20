Diabetic Footwear Market Trends 2022, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Forecast Research Report 2023

The global diabetic footwear market size is expected to reach $8,148 million in 2023 from $4,994 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Diabetic footwear, also known as extra depth shoes and therapeutic shoes, aim to improve & maintain the foot health of patients suffering from diabetes, who are diagnosed with foot deformities. These shoes help the patients to reduce the damage caused by skin breakdown. Diabetic footwear is designed to prevent foot injuries from frequent mobility with the help of a removable shoe insert and insole, which are made up of stretchable material for adjustability and customization.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The growth of diabetic footwear market is influenced by the rise in prevalence of diabetes, which results in increased expenditure toward the diabetes treatment, growth in population in the developing countries, and the increase in per capita income of individuals. However, lack of knowledge in terms of use of diabetic footwear and counselling for proper foot care is expected to restrain the growth of the global diabetes footwear market share.

The diabetic footwear market is segmented on the basis of type of distribution channel, end user, footwear, and geography. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into online platforms, specialty stores, footwear stores, and others. Based on end user, it is bifurcated into women and men. Online platform is expected to gain increased market share, owing to the increase in penetration in terms of internet & smartphones and the growth of the e-commerce industry.

Based on footwear, the market is divided into shoes, sandals, and slippers. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Production and availability of innovative and new diabetic shoes in the U.S. boost the growth of North America diabetes footwear market. Moreover, rise in disposable income in emerging countries, such as China and India, is expected to surge the demand for diabetic shoes in Asia-Pacific.

Key players profiled in the report include Podartis Srl (Italy), Orthofeet Inc. (U.S.), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), Aetrex Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), Dr. Zen Products, Inc. (U.S.), Finn Comfort (U.S.), Propet USA, Inc. (U.S.), I-Runner (U.S.), Pilgrim Shoes (U.S.), and Drew Ventures, Inc. (U.S)

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global diabetic footwear market, in terms of value, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed impact analysis of the current trends, regional diabetic footwear market, and future estimations are outlined to single out the profitable areas.

Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities from 2016 to 2023 is explained to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers in the competitive market to facilitate efficient business planning.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

By Distribution Channel

Online Platforms

Specialty Stores

Footwear Stores

Others

By Footwear

Shoe

Sandal

Slipper

By End User

Women

Men

By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Study Objectives of this document are:

To learn about and analyze the Market measurement (value and volume) by way of company, key regions/countries, merchandise and application, records facts from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To apprehend the shape of the market by figuring out its quite a number of subsegments.

To share targeted data about the key elements influencing the boom of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key participant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the income volume, value, market share, market opposition landscape, SWOT evaluation and improvement plans in subsequent few years.

To analyze the market with appreciation to man or woman boom trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the whole market.

To task the cost and quantity of market submarkets, with appreciation to key areas (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key gamers and comprehensively analyze their boom strategies.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

