Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Demand Analysis 2022 Growth Statistics, Revenue Estimates, COVID-19 Impact, Global Share, Emerging Trends, Top Leading Players with Development Strategies and Forecast 2030

Polyethylene terephthalate is also known as PET/PETE, and is the most common thermoplastic polymer resin in the polyester family. It is produced by combining raw materials, such as monoethylene glycol and purified terephthalic acid. It is used in thermoforming applications, such as in fibers for clothing, containers for liquids & foods, and in combination with glass fiber for engineering resins.

It is widely used for the formation of plastic bottles, which are increasingly embraced across food & beverage industry, owing to its excellent water and moisture barrier material properties.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Consumers are widely embracing PET, owing to its utilization in packaging food and non-food items. Moreover, it possesses safe, strong, transparent, versatile, lightweight, resealability, shatter-resistance, and recyclability characteristics. In addition, recycled PET packages exhibit the property of recycling again.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global PET market. This research study includes a qualitative & quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview towards the market growth and predict the market behavior during the forecast period

The PET market is emerging on account of its growth in demand from electrical & electronic industry, it is durable electrical & electronic performance, thereby offering a glossy finish. Its lightweight, glass-reinforced composition exhibits dimensional stability, making it ideal for the replacement of die-cast metals and thermosets. Thus, PET UV-resistant property makes it ideal for utilization in electronic products eventually driving the market growth.

The global polyethylene terephthalate market is highly dynamic since manufacturers are focusing on replacing traditional glass packaging with polyethylene terephthalate packaging. Moreover, excellent recyclability characteristics of polyethylene terephthalate is a major factor expected to surge the market growth. Moreover, PET packaging is 100% recyclable, thus increasingly reused by manufacturers of products, that do not require virgin PET, such as carpets and raincoats, which resulted in higher profit margin for market players. However, the fluctuating prices of crude oil and the enforcement of stringent government rules regulating the usage of PET are expected to refrain the market growth.

The global polyethylene terephthalate market is segmented based on application, end-use industry, and geography. Based on application, it is categorized into beverages, sheet & films, food packaging, and others (cosmetic bottles and household products). Beverages is divided into bottled water, carbonated, and others (juices and LDP). Based on end-use industry, it is classified into packaging, electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, automotive, construction, and others (material handling and strapping). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in the global polyethylene terephthalate market include:

RTP Company

BASF

DuPont

DSM

M&G Group

Indorama Ventures

PET Processors LLC.

Lanxess Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics

Lyondell Basell Industries N.V.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, along with estimations and dynamics through 2016-2023, which is expected to help identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue.

Region wise and country-wise PET market conditions have been comprehensively analyzed.

This study evaluates a competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of segmentation of the PET market within the market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Beverages

Sheets & Films

Consumer Goods

Food Packaging

Others (Cosmetic Bottles and Household Products)

By End-use Industry

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Others (Material Handling and Strapping)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

UK

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Study Objectives of this document are:

To learn about and analyze the Market measurement (value and volume) by way of company, key regions/countries, merchandise and application, records facts from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To apprehend the shape of the market by figuring out its quite a number of subsegments.

To share targeted data about the key elements influencing the boom of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key participant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the income volume, value, market share, market opposition landscape, SWOT evaluation and improvement plans in subsequent few years.

To analyze the market with appreciation to man or woman boom trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the whole market.

To task the cost and quantity of market submarkets, with appreciation to key areas (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key gamers and comprehensively analyze their boom strategies.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

