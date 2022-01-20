Costume Jewelry Market 2022: Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Sales Revenue and Expansion Strategies

Global Costume Jewelry Market size in 2015 was valued at $25,554 million growing at CAGR of 6.9% to reach $40,631 million by 2022. Costume jewelry market has witness increased adoption owing to factors such as increasing prices of gold, silver & other precious gems jewelry, increasing demand for men costume jewelry and availability of wide variety of designs in costume jewelry.

The costume jewelry market has significantly benefited from the economic growth in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions. Rise in living standards, and growing fashion consciousness are expected to boost the market growth. Presently, costume jewelry are high in demand among corporate people, working women, teenagers, and working population owing to affordability and increasing demand of men costume jewelry.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Advancements in online marketing trends and increase in use of digital media for product marketing are the key factors contributing to the growth of the global costume jewelry industry. Increase in adoption of technologically advanced techniques and colorful stones for artificial jewelry would contribute to the growth of e-commerce websites for imitation jewelries. However, fluctuating raw material prices and strict trade laws are some of the major factors that could hamper the market growth.

The report segments the global costume jewelry market on the basis of product type, gender, mode of sale and geography. Based on the type of the product, the market is categorized into necklaces & chains, rings, earrings, bracelets, cufflinks & studs, and others. Among these products, the necklaces & chains and bracelets segments are majorly in demand and hold a combined share of around 44% in global costume jewelry market.

The mode of sale comprises of retail and online sale, where retail mode is further classified into brand outlets, boutiques, multi-brand stores, and specialty stores. Customers majorly prefer the retail mode of sale while buying jewelry. However, online medium for the purchase of costume and imitation jewelry is observed to be a rising trend among them. Online sales channel is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report are Buckley London, Avon Product Inc., Swank, Inc., Cartier, LOUIS VUITTON, DCK Concessions, Billig Jewelers, Inc., BaubleBar Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A, and Stuller, Inc.

Key Benefits

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global costume jewelry market to elucidate the potential investment pockets.

The current trends and future scenarios are outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations for 20142022 are provided to indicate the financial competency.

Porters Five Forces Model of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

Costume Jewelry Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Necklaces & Chains

Earrings

Rings

Cufflinks & studs

Bracelets

Others (Brooches, pendants, anklets, pins)

By Gender

Male

Female

By Mode of Sale

Retail

Online

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

UAE

South Africa

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Study Objectives of this document are:

To learn about and analyze the Market measurement (value and volume) by way of company, key regions/countries, merchandise and application, records facts from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To apprehend the shape of the market by figuring out its quite a number of subsegments.

To share targeted data about the key elements influencing the boom of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key participant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the income volume, value, market share, market opposition landscape, SWOT evaluation and improvement plans in subsequent few years.

To analyze the market with appreciation to man or woman boom trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the whole market.

To task the cost and quantity of market submarkets, with appreciation to key areas (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key gamers and comprehensively analyze their boom strategies.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

