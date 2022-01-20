Food Traceability (Tracking Technologies) Market 2022 Comprehensive Growth, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends

The Food traceability (tracking technologies) market is growing at a healthy rate with increasing awareness about food safety among governments and consumers. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for products that support social responsibility traits requiring food tracking and traceability. Moreover, increasing globalization is increasing the complexity in supply chain process (from harvest to final sale) leading to increase in the chances of food contamination.

This is expected to increase the demand of food traceability and tracking technologies as it ensures quality and safety of the food supplied, enhances chances of rapid and precise product recalls as well as accurately tracks causes of contamination. Furthermore, adoption of traceability systems would enhance supply chain efficiency by providing detailed historical data about timings, condition, handling and flow of goods.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

It is estimated that around 3000 people die every year in the U.S. due to food borne diseases according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention. This comprehensive market study takes into account various economic factors that are significant in determining the market trends, buying decisions and future course of the market. Detailed elaboration of drivers, restraints and opportunities in the report will enable strategic decision making with perceptive to identify potential markets.

In addition to this, the study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the market growth. Thus, estimation of market numbers, with due consideration to all these factors has helped in enhancing the scope of the report. This analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers in food recall process to reduce the associated cost. Historical data is provided for 2012 whereas forecast is available through 2020 in terms of revenue ($million) for every market segment.

OBJECTIVES

The key objective of the report is to provide market intelligence to major stakeholders assisting them in strategic decision-making based on the current market scenario and projected future trends. Some of the key objectives of the report are:

To analyze the market factors in various geographic regions to understand business opportunities

To analyze various segments in the food tracking and traceability technologies market and forecast growth

To list out the key investment pockets for various technologies, equipment and geographies

To identify major product manufacturers that would drive the innovations and enhance food traceability technologies

To offer information about the various regulations that are introduced in various geographies

KEY BENEFITS

Food traceability market (tracking technologies) is analyzed based on current market trends and revenues are forecast through 2020

The report identifies the key strategies adopted by major companies in the food tracking and traceability technologies market

The report provides in-depth analysis about technologies, equipments, end-users and geographic markets in food traceability

Identification of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities of the market

KEY DELIVERABLES

The Food tracking and traceability technologies market is segmented by technology, equipment, end-user, application and geography. Technology market is further segmented into Barcodes, RFID, infrared, biometrics and GPS. The food traceability equipment market include PDAs with GPS, 1D and 2D scanners, thermal printers, sensors, tags and labels. Various segments analyzed under the end-user market include food manufacturers, retailers, warehouses, defense & security department and other government departments. The analyzed application segment includes meat, fresh food produce, dairy, beverages, fisheries and others. The various geographies analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The key players profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc., C.H. Robinson, DuPont Nutrition and Health, Intermec, Cognex Corporation, Mass, Bio-Rad Laboratories, IBM Corp and Zebra Technologies.

KEY AUDIENCES

Food traceability technology manufacturers, dealers, and wholesalers

Food manufacturers, retailers, warehouses, defense & security departments and other government departments

System integrators and software vendors

Research institutes

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Study Objectives of this document are:

To learn about and analyze the Market measurement (value and volume) by way of company, key regions/countries, merchandise and application, records facts from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To apprehend the shape of the market by figuring out its quite a number of subsegments.

To share targeted data about the key elements influencing the boom of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key participant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the income volume, value, market share, market opposition landscape, SWOT evaluation and improvement plans in subsequent few years.

To analyze the market with appreciation to man or woman boom trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the whole market.

To task the cost and quantity of market submarkets, with appreciation to key areas (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key gamers and comprehensively analyze their boom strategies.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

