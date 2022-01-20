Metal Replacement Market 2022 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, COVID-19 Impact and Recovery, Supply, Development Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook

The replacement of metals with plastics or composites to achieve a relatively lighter, cheaper, and efficient output is termed as metal replacement. Major end-use industries such as automotive, construction, healthcare, and packaging opt for this process.

The global metal replacement market size was valued at $91,066 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $166,762 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Owing to rise in demand for lightweight materials to be used in automobiles and manufacturing components of aircrafts, the global metal replacement market witnesses numerous growth opportunities. Also, the use of the process of metal replacement in different industries such as automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and consumer goods fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The automotive industry offers maximum market potential in the global metal replacement market, due to rapid developments and advancements in the technologies adopted in the production of vehicle parts. Moreover, rise in the standard of living boosts the need for metal replacement in the construction industry.

The use of this process in consumer goods has witnessed major developments, owing to constant R&D to replace home appliances with lightweight materials and the rise in demand for efficient and lightweight electricals and electronics. The automotive metal replacement market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, construction and packaging industries also promise market growth. Rise in concerns related to the toxicity of engineering plastics is projected to affect the metal replacement market in the developed and the developing countries, however, investments in R&D in new ecological alternatives are expected present opportunities for growth in the future.

The report segments the global metal replacement market based on type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into engineering plastics and composites. The engineering plastics segment is further sub-categorized into polyamide, ABS, thermoplastic polyesters, polycarbonates, polyacetals, fluoropolymers, and others. The composites segment is further bifurcated into GFRP and CFRP. Based on end-user industry, the market is divided into automotive, construction, aerospace & defense, packaging, healthcare, consumer goods, and others. The automotive segment is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, the global metal replacement market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Leading market players have invested huge capital in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the demand of end users. The major players in the metal replacement market are:

Solvay SA

SGL-Group

Owens Corning Corporation

Celanese Corporation

BASF SE

Toray Industries, Inc.

Jushi Group

Du Pont

BMW

Boeing

Metal Replacement Market Key Segments:

By Type

Engineering Plastics

Polyamide

ABS

Thermoplastic Polymers

Polycarbonates

Polyacetals

Fluoropolymers

Others

Composites

GFRP

CFRP

By End-User Industry

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Packaging

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

