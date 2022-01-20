Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Trends and Challenges 2022: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report

The global pressure sensitive adhesives market was valued at $8,408 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $12,963 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Pressure sensitive adhesives, also referred as self-stick adhesives are materials, which adhere two similar or dissimilar surfaces together through surface contact, when pressure is applied. These adhesives do not need activation by heat, solvent or water to apply holding force on various materials. They are either removable or permanent and have the ability to match wide variety of substrates.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The increase in demand for commodities and appliances globally have influenced market growth across several countries. Application of pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) in the manufacturing graphics, label, and others have enabled the market to generate huge profits. Conversely, notable growth in the automobile sector in countries, such as China and India is expected to create greater opportunities in the next five to six years.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials and stringent government regulations are major factor expected to limit the market growth. Strong government support for foreign direct investment and less political intervention are factors expected to open new avenues for the pressure sensitive adhesives market.

The report segments the pressure sensitive adhesives market on the basis of composition, type, application, end user, and geography. Based on composition, it is divided into acrylic, rubber, ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), silicone, polyurethane, and others (polypropylene and polyisobutene). Acrylic segment is further classified into water-based and solvent-based pressure sensitive adhesives.

Rubber segment is further divided into natural rubber and synthetic rubber. Based on type, the market is categorized into water based, hot melts, solvent based and radiation based. Water-based segment is further sub-divided into one-component water-based and two-component water-based. Solvent-based pressure sensitive adhesives are further bifurcated into one-component solvent-based and two-component solvent-based and radiation based is further segmented into UV and electron beam.

Based on different applications, the market is classified into labels, medical, graphics, tapes, and others (laminations). Medical segment is bifurcated into hygiene products, bandages & tapes, and others (wound dressings and medical devices assembly). According to end-use industry, the market is categorized into automotive, packaging, building & construction, electronics, medical, consumer goods, and others (industrial assembly, footwear, and paper & printing industry). Geographical breakdown of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In July 2015, Bostik SA (Arkema) expanded its hot melt pressure sensitive adhesives (HMPSA) production in Bangalore and India to widen its geographical outreach in the emerging markets.

Major players operating in this market include the following:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Arkema Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

The 3M Company

H.B. Fuller Company

Sika AG

Collano Adhesives AG

Ashland Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Composition

Acrylic

Water Based

Solvent Based

Rubber

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others (polypropylene and polyisobutene)

By Type

Water Based

One-Component Water-Based

Two-Component Water-Based

Hot Melts

Solvent Based

One-Component Solvent-Based

Two-Component Solvent-Based

Radiation Based

UV

Electron Beam

By Application

Labels

Medical

Hygiene Products

Bandages & Tapes

Others (Wound Dressings and Medical Devices Assembly)

Graphics

Tapes

Others (Laminations)

By End Use Industry

Automotive

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electronics

Medical

Consumer Goods

Others ( Industrial assembly, Footwear, and Paper & Printing Industry)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

