Online Clothing Rental Market Size 2022, Latest Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Upcoming Trends, Covid-19 Impact, Demand and Forecast 2030

Online clothing rental includes services through, which individuals can rent items of clothing for a specific period of time. These services benefit individuals participating in occasional events, such as wedding parties, cultural events, theme parties, corporate parties, costume parties, film-making, or photoshoots. Individuals who are fashion-conscious, but lack the financial resources to purchase the clothing of their choice make use of online clothing rental services.

Moreover, online clothing rental services are useful for individuals going through temporary changes in their body structure, such as pregnant women. Rental services provide a cost-effective option for all genders, which drive the demand for online rented clothes, across the globe.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The online clothing rental platforms have immensely contributed to the revenue of the overall online clothing market by increasing the availability of clothing items at convenience. In addition, online clothing rental platforms are used by people who need clothes for special occasions but do not prefer purchasing new clothing every time. From a consumer point of view, these clothing rental service providers are offer value for money offerings and a wide variety of products. They provide access to these apparels without ownership, which is an upcoming trend among millennial consumers who prefer economical alternatives.

Advancements in technology has increased the penetration of internet as well as higher utilization of smartphones has led to the better communication between users and owners through online platforms.

Online clothing rental depicts robust growth in North America especially in the U.S., due to presence of major online clothing rental companies, better opportunities for start-ups in the region, and deeper market penetration. The countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as India and China gain market penetration, due to increase in market knowledge and rise in popularity of online clothing rental start-ups.

The market is segmented based on demography, type of clothes, and geography. Based on end-users, it is categorized into women, men, and kids. On the basis of clothing styles, it is classified into ethnic, western, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Bag Borrow Steal (U.S.), Dress & Go (Brazil), Glam Corner Pty Ltd (Australia), Gwynnie Bee (U.S.), Le Tote (U.S.), Lending Luxury (U.S.), Rent the Runway (U.S.), Secoo Holdings Limited (China), Secret Wardrobe (India), and Share Wardrobe (India).

KEY BENEFITS

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global online clothing rental market, in terms of value to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed impact analysis of the current trends, regional online clothing rental market size, and future estimations has been provided to target the profitable sectors.

The drivers, restraints, and opportunities are analyzed to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers and buyers in the competitive market to facilitate efficient business planning.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

Online Clothing Rental Market Key Segments

The market is segmented on the basis of demography, types of clothes, and geography.

BY END-USERS

Women

Men

Kids

BY CLOTHING STYLES

Ethnic

Western

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Study Objectives of this document are:

To learn about and analyze the Market measurement (value and volume) by way of company, key regions/countries, merchandise and application, records facts from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To apprehend the shape of the market by figuring out its quite a number of subsegments.

To share targeted data about the key elements influencing the boom of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key participant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the income volume, value, market share, market opposition landscape, SWOT evaluation and improvement plans in subsequent few years.

To analyze the market with appreciation to man or woman boom trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the whole market.

To task the cost and quantity of market submarkets, with appreciation to key areas (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key gamers and comprehensively analyze their boom strategies.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

