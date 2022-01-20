Aluminium Market Size 2022, Latest Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Upcoming Trends, Covid-19 Impact, Demand Analysis by Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast

Global aluminium market was valued at $133,564 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $167,277 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2016 to 2022.

Aluminium is a lightweight, nonmagnetic, soft, and ductile metal present in the boron group. It is the third most abundant element found in the earth’s crust, but is seldom found uncombined in nature. It is usually extracted from minerals such as cryolite and bauxite. It forms a reflective coating when evaporated in vacuum, which is utilized to of manufacture telescope mirrors, packaging, and toys. It is used in production of variety of products such as foils, window frames, kitchen utensils, airplane parts, beer kegs, and others.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Growth in transport industry and technological advancements in aluminium manufacturing technologies and processing equipment are the major factors that drive the growth of the aluminium market. Rapid increase in applications in various end-user industries such as construction and packaging further fuel the market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to register substantial growth owing to growth in income of people in urban areas, rapid industrial development, and massive urbanization in emerging economies such as China & India.

Increase in competition from substitutes such as carbon fiber and fluctuation in prices of raw materials restrain the market growth. However, rise in demand for recycled aluminium products is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the industry.

The report segments the aluminium market on the basis of end user, processing method, and geography. According to end user, the market is divided into transport, building & construction, electrical engineering, consumer goods, foil & packaging, machinery & equipment, and others (solar panel nanotechnology and aluminium air batteries). Based on processing, it is categorized into flat rolled, castings, extrusions, forgings, pigments & powder, and rod & bar. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In November 2016, Alcoa Corporation launched SUSTANA, an aluminium product line manufactured with recycled content and low carbon emissions to cater to the rising demands for sustainable aluminium products. The key products of this product line include ECOLUM and ECODURA. ECOLUM is a range of least carbon-intensive cast products and ECODURA are aluminium billets produced from recycled content.

Major players operating in this market are

Alcoa Corporation

Aluminium Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO)

China Hongqiao Group Ltd.

China Power Investment Corp. (CPI)

East Hope Group Company Limited

Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC

Norsk Hydro ASA

Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.

United Company RUSAL Plc.

Xinfa Group Co., Ltd.

Aluminium Market Key Segments:

By End User Industry

Transport

Building & Construction

Electrical Engineering

Consumer Goods

Foil & Packaging

Machinery & Equipment

Others (Solar Panel Nanotechnology and Aluminium Air Batteries)

By Processing Method

Flat Rolled

Castings

Extrusions

Forgings

Pigments & Powder

Rod & Bar

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

