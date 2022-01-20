Home Entertainment Devices Market | Size, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast

Global home entertainment market is estimated to reach $294,969 million by 2022. Home entertainment market includes products and systems used in domestic or personal context.

The market includes several consumer electronic products such as television sets, video players & recorders, audio equipment, and gaming devices. Over the past few years, there is a significant rise in consumer investments in entertainment products mainly owing to the increase in disposable income and development of innovative entertainment solutions from manufacturers.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The global market witnesses substantial growth due to increase in digitization of electronic goods, rapid innovations in existing products, decline in prices, and increase in tech-savvy urban population in developing countries. However, the market growth for these products is mitigated by increase in consumer shift toward mobile platforms and consumer apprehensions due to adverse effects on health from audio equipment and wireless devices.

The global home entertainment market is segmented based on product type, connectivity, and geography. Based on the product type, the market is divided into audio devices, video devices, and gaming consoles. The audio devices segment includes into home theatre in-a-box (HTiB), audio systems, home radios, sound bars, headphones and others. The video devices segment comprises televisions, Blue-ray & DVD players, projectors, DVRs, and streaming devices. By geography, the market is analyzed across four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

Based on product type, the market was dominated by video devices segment in 2015. The video devices segment was majorly dominated by the television segment. The market growth for televisions is supported by the growth in customer demand for smart TVs. Smart TVs presently make up only small portion of overall sales, the adoption of these devices is expected to grow with increase in customer demand for web-based content.

Asia-Pacific was the most dominant geographical market for home entertainment market in 2015. It is largely driven by the growth in disposable income and growth in tech-savvy urban population from major countries such as China and India.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global home entertainment market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces Model illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants and substitutes, and strength of buyers and suppliers operating in the market.

The value chain analysis signifies the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2014 to 2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Audio equipment

Home theatre in-a-box (HTiB)

Audio systems

Home radios

Sound bars

Headphones

Others

Video Devices

Televisions

DVD & Blue Ray players

Projectors

Digital video recorders (DVR)

Streaming devices

Gaming consoles

By Connectivity

Wired devices

Wireless devices

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Study Objectives of this document are:

To learn about and analyze the Market measurement (value and volume) by way of company, key regions/countries, merchandise and application, records facts from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To apprehend the shape of the market by figuring out its quite a number of subsegments.

To share targeted data about the key elements influencing the boom of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key participant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the income volume, value, market share, market opposition landscape, SWOT evaluation and improvement plans in subsequent few years.

To analyze the market with appreciation to man or woman boom trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the whole market.

To task the cost and quantity of market submarkets, with appreciation to key areas (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key gamers and comprehensively analyze their boom strategies.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

