Yamaha unveils new Gogoro-powered electric scooter in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and swappable battery infrastructure provider Gogoro announced its second electric vehicle collaboration with Yamaha on Wednesday (Jan. 19).

The Yamaha EMF will be available in Taiwan in March and will take advantage of Gogoro’s battery swapping platform (Gogoro Network) for refueling, according to a Gogoro press release. The new e-scooter is being introduced to help meet Yamaha Motor Group’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality across all its businesses by 2050.

Using Gogoro’s Development Kit (GDK), the new electric scooter was designed by Yamaha Motor’s local Taiwan subsidiary — Yamaha Motor R&D Taiwan — and will be produced and marketed by Yamaha Motor Taiwan.

The Powered by Gogoro Network Program allows partners like Yamaha to access the GDK, which includes the Taiwanese company’s intelligent drivetrains and controllers, components, and smart systems, so they can develop e-vehicles that integrate with Gogoro Network battery swapping, Gogoro said.

“Gogoro is excited to be supporting Yamaha’s growing portfolio of Gogoro-powered vehicles and we look forward to their new Taiwan customers using Gogoro’s battery swapping, said Horace Luke (陸學森), Gogoro founder and CEO. “Yamaha and Gogoro remain committed to bringing better and more sustainable transportation solutions to market that integrate Yamaha’s incredible vehicle design and engineering together with Gogoro’s leading battery swapping.”

Gogoro now has over 450,000 riders in Taiwan who can pick from over 2,200 battery swapping stations (GoStations) located around the country. The Gogoro Network handles around 330,000 daily battery swaps with more than 250 million total battery swaps to date.