Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bears interview 49ers' pro personnel director Carthon for GM

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 13:14
Bears interview 49ers' pro personnel director Carthon for GM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon for their general manager job on Wednesday.

Carthon has spent 14 seasons in personnel departments, the past five in his current role. He was a pro scout with the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2011 and was the Rams' director of player personnel from 2012 to 2016.

The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy after going 6-11.

For the GM spot, the Bears have also interviewed their director of player personnel, Champ Kelly; Cleveland Browns executives Glenn Cook and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah; New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland; Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen; Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort; Indianapolis Colts executive Ed Dodds; and New England Patriots front office consultant Eliot Wolf.

Chicago has interviewed several former head coaches to replace Nagy, including Doug Pederson, Brian Flores and Jim Caldwell, as well as Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-01-20 15:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan's MOE recruiting 531 foreign English teachers in 2022
Taiwan's MOE recruiting 531 foreign English teachers in 2022
"