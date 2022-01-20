Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Jan. 20) announced 13 local COVID cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 24 imported cases. He did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 851.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include five males and eight females ranging from under 5 years old to their 80s. Of these cases, five are of unknown origin, including a family of three in Kaohsiung and two cases in Taoyuan geographically related to the Danan Market.

However, they are not contacts of case No. 18,119, a vegetable vendor, who later tested negative for the virus.

Imported cases

The 24 imported cases include 13 males and 11 females ranging in age from under 10 years old to their 50s. Of these, 15 tested positive upon arrival at the airport, while nine tested positive during quarantine.

Between Jan. 5 and Jan. 19, they arrived in Taiwan from the U.S. (10 cases), Vietnam, France, Australia, Paraguay, and Saudi Arabia. The country of origin of five cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 5,363,205 COVID tests, with 5,344,301 coming back negative. Of the 18,041 confirmed cases, 3,238 were imported, 14,749 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

Case No. 18,119, which was announced on Jan. 19, has since tested negative twice and has therefore been removed as a confirmed case. A total of 116 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.

To date, 851 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 838 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 13 other deaths were imported cases.