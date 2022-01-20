Louisa founder hints at coffee price hike in Taiwan after Lunar New Year

Louisa Coffee staff member arranges take away coffee cups on a tray. Louisa Coffee staff member arranges take away coffee cups on a tray. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Huang Ming-Hsian (黃銘賢), the founder of Taiwan’s largest coffee franchise, Louisa Coffee, hinted coffee prices will likely soon climb due to the increasing price of coffee beans.

While attending the opening of a new branch in Taipei on Thursday (Jan. 20), Huang said he hopes not to have to increase prices before the coming Lunar New Year, though bean prices and other raw materials have been rising, and, combined with the effects of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, a price hike is almost certain. Yet, Huang adds, his company will try to limit the increase as much as possible, per a CNA report.

Currently, it costs NT$65 (US$2.35) for a medium latte or cappuccino at Louisa, while a large for these drinks costs NT$85. Americanos cost NT$45 for a medium and NT$60 for a large.

For one-sized drinks, espressos cost NT$55, piccolos (特濃小卡布) cost NT$55, and flat whites (澳洲小拿鐵) cost NT$60.

Huang also said all of Louisa’s full-timer staff will get a pay raise starting from March 3. He said the percentage of the increase is still being worked out.