MOFA rebukes Beijing's criticism over Slovenian PM's Taiwan comments

Foreign ministry says Taiwan's freedom, democracy has gained world's respect

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/20 14:06
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) blasted China’s criticism of Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s support for closer relations with Taiwan on Thursday (Jan 20).

Jansa on Monday (Jan. 17) said his government is working with Taiwan to set up representative offices in each country during an interview with the Indian public television channel Doordarshan.

“This will not be on the level of embassies. It will be on the same level as many of the EU member countries already have,” Jansa said, according to a transcript issued by a Slovenian government portal.

China’s foreign ministry said Jansa’s comments violate the “one China” principle and expressed Beijing’s opposition to the remarks.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement that “Taiwan solemnly objects to China reprimanding the Slovenian prime minister in the international arena and attempting to create the illusion that Taiwan is part of the People's Republic of China.” The “one China” principle is unilaterally promoted by the Chinese government and is not recognized by democratic countries, she added.

The fact that Taiwan is a free and democratic country has gained the respect of the world, Ou said.

The spokesperson said Taiwan calls on its global democratic partners to resolutely reject China’s decision to bully other sovereign countries trying to deepen relations with Taiwan, and jointly defend the rules-based international order.
