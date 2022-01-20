Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s F-16V jets up in the air again after fatal crash

Four jets took part in interception of Chinese military aircraft

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/20 13:57
The grounding of Taiwan's F-16V jets following a crash ends Thursday. 

The grounding of Taiwan's F-16V jets following a crash ends Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force’s F-16V jets were cleared to join action against Chinese military aircraft intruding into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) following a fatal crash earlier this month, reports said Thursday (Jan. 20).

Captain Chen Yi (陳奕) died when his F-16V crashed into the sea west of Chiayi County on Jan. 11, leading to a complete grounding of all jets of the same type during the earliest stage of the investigation. The precise cause of the crash has not been found yet, but the plane’s flight recorder had been recovered and is being analyzed.

On Thursday morning, four F-16V fighters took off from the Chiayi Air Force Base to help intercept Chinese aircraft intruding into the southwest sector of the country’s ADIZ, CNA reported. One of the Taiwan jets was piloted by a senior officer, Major General Wei Chao-lin (魏兆麟), according to the Air Force.

In addition to upgrading its existing F-16 fleet to F-16V status, Taiwan is also procuring 66 new jets from the United States, with delivery expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The new aircraft will be stationed at Zhihang Air Force Base on the southeast coast.
F-16V
F-16V fighter jet
Chiayi Air Force Base
ADIZ
F-16 crash
Air Force

RELATED ARTICLES

US builds massive air force refueling base in Australia's far north amid China tensions
US builds massive air force refueling base in Australia's far north amid China tensions
2022/01/19 18:34
Southeast Taiwan Air Force base steps up air defense drills
Southeast Taiwan Air Force base steps up air defense drills
2022/01/19 15:23
Taiwan president to skip LNY red envelopes due to COVID
Taiwan president to skip LNY red envelopes due to COVID
2022/01/19 14:55
2 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/01/19 09:26
Taiwan's fleet of F-16s to resume flights Jan. 20
Taiwan's fleet of F-16s to resume flights Jan. 20
2022/01/18 15:17

Updated : 2022-01-20 15:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan's MOE recruiting 531 foreign English teachers in 2022
Taiwan's MOE recruiting 531 foreign English teachers in 2022
"