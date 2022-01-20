Murray has triple-double as Spurs roll past Thunder, 118-96

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, right, talks with guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, ... San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, right, talks with guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) drives around San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, W... Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) drives around San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) scores against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Mamadi Diakite (12) and forward Darius Bazley (7) during the ... San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) scores against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Mamadi Diakite (12) and forward Darius Bazley (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) is blocked by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball g... San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) is blocked by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) and forward Doug McDermott (17) celebrate a score against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half... San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) and forward Doug McDermott (17) celebrate a score against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the second half of an ... San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs made 15 3-pointers as they rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-96 on Wednesday night.

It was Murray’s eighth triple-double of the season and 12th of his career.

Doug McDermott scored 20 points and Devin Vassell had 19 for San Antonio. Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and matched a season high with four blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins scored 19 points, Lu Dort had 15 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 13 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost three straight and eight of nine.

Each team entered having won only twice in its previous 10 games.

They combined to score 18 points in the opening six minutes. The Spurs followed that sluggish start with an 8-0 run. They opened a 16-point lead in the second quarter and led by as many as 34 points in the fourth.

The Spurs finished 15 of 40 on 3-pointers and shot 49% from the field. The Thunder were 8 of 31 on 3s and shot 38.8% overall.

San Antonio also had a 16-point lead in its previous matchup with Oklahoma City on Nov. 7, but the Thunder outscored the Spurs 34-14 in the third quarter and won 99-94.

Oklahoma City attempted another third-quarter rally, but McDermott hit four 3-pointers in the period to keep San Antonio in front.

The Spurs were 15 for 25 from the field in the third quarter and matched their season average of 106 points with a period left to play.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Oklahoma City had won two straight at San Antonio, most recently losing there on Nov. 7, 2019. ... The Thunder only had 10 players available. Guard Vit Krejci sat out with a sprained right ankle, forward Kenrich Williams is in the league’s health and safety protocols and Oklahoma City had four players on assignment with the team’s G League affiliate. ... The Thunder are 10-21 against Western Conference opponents.

Spurs: Murray is second in franchise history with 12 triple-doubles, trailing Hall of Famer David Robinson’s 14. Alvin Robertson (eight) is third followed by Johnny Moore (six) and Tim Duncan (four). ... Assistant coach Becky Hammon remained in the health and safety protocols and was joined by fellow assistant Mitch Johnson, who still contributed the scouting report for the game. ... San Antonio traded Bryn Forbes to Denver as part of a three-team trade that brought Juancho Hernangomez from Boston and a 2028 second-round pick from the Nuggets. ... Poeltl’s career high for blocks is six, which he's done six times, most recently against New Orleans on April 24, 2021. ... The Spurs are 15-7 when holding a double-digit lead.

UP NEXT

Thunder: At Charlotte on Friday.

Spurs: Host Brooklyn on Friday.

