Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jones scores 14 to carry S. Illinois past Indiana St. 63-55

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 12:04
Jones scores 14 to carry S. Illinois past Indiana St. 63-55

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones had 14 points and six rebounds as Southern Illinois topped Indiana State 63-55 on Wednesday night.

Steven Verplancken Jr. had 12 points for Southern Illinois (10-8, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Dalton Banks added 11 points. Ben Coupet Jr. had eight rebounds.

Xavier Bledson tied a season high with 21 points for the Sycamores (8-9, 1-4). Simon Wilbar added 11 points. Julian Larry had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-20 13:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
"