Vietnamese caregiver filmed abusing elderly patient in western Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After installing a surveillance camera, a family in Yunlin County has recorded at least three instances of a Vietnamese caregiver physically abusing their elderly relative.

The family of an elderly man who lives in Yunlin County's Dongshi Township began to suspect that a female Vietnamese caregiver was abusing him. They decided to install a surveillance camera in the living room and soon recorded instances of abuse for three consecutive days starting on Jan. 2, reported UDN.

At 7 p.m. on Jan. 2, the elderly man was starting to stand up from his wheelchair when the caregiver swatted him with a flyswatter to make him stay in his seat. At around 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, the woman was attempting to help him rinse out his mouth, but he seemed to want to pick up a cup and do it himself.



Jan. 2 incident. (Yunlin County Labor Affairs Department screenshot)

As soon as he tried to raise his left hand, she slapped it back down. A struggle between the two ensued with the caregiver eventually slapping the man's face out of frustration.

She then picked up the flyswatter again and struck him with it. It was not until the man stopped resisting that she ceased slapping him.



Jan. 3 incident. (Yunlin County Labor Affairs Department screenshot)

At 5 p.m. on Jan. 4, the caregiver moved the man from the wheelchair to the sofa. However, based on the footage of the incident, family members believe that she behaved rudely and used excessive force during the process.

On Jan. 10 and 12, his relatives called the 1955 Labor Advisory and Complaint Hotline requesting authorities to take action to deal with the alleged abuses. In response, the Yunlin County Government Labor Affairs Department dispatched personnel to gather evidence and visited the home of the woman's employer to investigate the situation.



Jan. 4 incident. (Yunlin County Labor Affairs Department screenshot)

In addition to reporting the case, the county government also notified the caregiver's labor broker to ensure that the patient would no longer be threatened and to ensure their safety. The Labor Affairs Department also pointed out that it reported the incidents to the Ministry of Labor's Workforce Development Agency and as soon as this week, evidence will be submitted to the central government to begin the process of dismissing the caregiver.

If she is proven to have committed abuse, she may face deportation from the country and charges for violating the Senior Citizens Welfare Act (老人福利法).