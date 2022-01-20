Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Taiwan Lantern Festival Returns to Kaohsiung, City of Light, in 2022

By Kaohsiung City Government, Media OutReach
2022/01/20 13:00

KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 20 January 2022 - Kaohsiung is once again, two decades later, hosting Taiwan Lantern Festival. Unprecedented, it will be a dual-venue event taking place at Love River Bay and Weiwuying simultaneously to highlight the port city's joviality and vibrance against a pleasantly diverse cityscape.


Taiwan Lantern Festival Returns to Kaohsiung, City of Light, in 2022

A glittering Love River Bay after nightfall


Taiwan Lantern Festival 2022 revolves around the theme of "Zoom in to Taiwan, Highlight Kaohsiung." A ray of light is geometrically configured to form the first Chinese character of the city's name, ablaze. The concept of light is further accentuated with the use of bright colors, thereby spotlighting the city's warmth and geniality and the exciting array of lantern works at the festival.

The main lantern at Weiwuying marks a first attempt at incorporating the art of calligraphy. While Weiwuying is located in the port city's Fengshan District, this collaboration of artist Benson Lu and calligrapher Tong Yang-tze centers on the first of the name's two Chinese characters: feng, or phoenix. Aptly dubbed "Phoenix Dancing," the work readily conjures up an image of lively and vigorous flourishes in calligraphy.

Weiwuying is home to the world's largest single-roofed performing arts center. Complete with woods, fungi, and a lake against rolling hills, the Weiwuying Metropolitan Park stands out as a fitting land art venue for Taiwan Lantern Festival 2022.

At the Love River Bay site, in the spotlight, literally, is "Absorbed by Light." The seat left vacant on the bench means that anyone can sit down and become part of the work. The widely shared worry about the interpersonal isolation caused by smartphones does not stop many from congratulating themselves for having such gadgets to perform daily chores, solve problems, keep track of the pandemic, and stay one with the world.

Two decades ago, Taiwan Lantern Festival showcased a refreshingly new look of the Love River. Upon the festival's return to Kaohsiung two decades later, residents and visitors are invited to see for themselves how the city has progressed in city governance, lighting aesthetics, and smart environment. A reborn Kaohsiung awaits you!

Updated : 2022-01-20 13:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
"