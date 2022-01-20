Alexa
Rangers use 3-goal third period to blow past Maple Leafs 6-3

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/20 11:41
New York Rangers' Ryan Reaves (75) celebrates his goal on Toronto Maples Leafs goalie Jack Campbell with Ryan Lindgren (55) during the first period of...

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Reaves scored twice, Adam Fox had two goals and an assist, and the New York Rangers scored three times in the third period to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Wednesday night for their seventh win in nine games.

Chris Kreider got his 25th goal of the season, Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Trouba and Artemi Panarin each added two assists for New York, which rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits. Igor Shesterkin stopped 35 shots — including 27 over the final two periods after giving up three goals in the first.

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Mikheyev and Michael Bunting also scored for the Maple Leafs. Jack Campbell had 21 saves.

Shesterkin stopped William Nylander on a breakaway 2:11 into the third period to keep the score tied at 3 and draw chants of “I-gor! I-gor!” from the home crowd.

Strome put the Rangers ahead with 9:10 remaining.

COYOTES 4, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored a goal and added an assist, and Karel Vejmelka made 35 saves to help lead Arizona.

Dysin Mayo, Travis Boyd and Johan Larsson also scored for the Coyotes, who have won three of their last five games. Loui Eriksson added two assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 13 of 17 shots and Nico Hischier had the lone goal for New Jersey, which has dropped four of its last five.

The matchup was the first between the Eastern and Western Conference franchises since Dec. 14, 2019 — which the Devils won 2-1 — and the first at the Prudential Center since Oct. 25, 2019 (a 5-3 win for the Coyotes).

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-20 13:43 GMT+08:00

