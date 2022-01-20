Alexa
Chavez leads Charleston Southern over High Point 70-66

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 11:36
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tahlik Chavez had 17 points as Charleston Southern ended its seven-game losing streak, narrowly beating High Point 70-66 on Wednesday night.

Deontaye Buskey had 14 points for Charleston Southern (4-13, 1-4 Big South Conference). Claudell Harris Jr. added 13 points. Taje' Kelly had 12 points and eight rebounds.

John-Michael Wright scored a career-high 34 points for the Panthers (7-10, 1-2). Zach Austin added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden House had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-20 13:43 GMT+08:00

"