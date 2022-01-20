Alexa
O'Connell's 28 points lifts Creighton past St. John's 87-64

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 10:55
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Alex O'Connell scored a career-high 28 points on 6-for-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds and Creighton beat St. John's 87-64 on Wednesday night.

Arthur Kaluma added 20 points, Ryan Hawkins scored 13 and Trey Alexander 11 for Creighton (11-5, 3-2 Big East Conference).

The Blue Jays scored a season-high 49 points before halftime.

Julian Champagnie had 17 points for the Red Storm (10-6, 2-3). Aaron Wheeler scored 16 and Dylan Addae-Wusu had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-20 13:42 GMT+08:00

