Cerruti scores 20 to carry Albany over UMBC 66-54

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 10:55
BALTIMORE (AP) — Matt Cerruti had a season-high 20 points as Albany topped Maryland-Baltimore County 66-54 on Wednesday night.

Jamel Horton had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Albany (7-10, 3-2 America East Conference).

Keondre Kennedy had 14 points and six rebounds for the Retrievers (6-10, 1-4). Nathan Johnson added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-20 13:42 GMT+08:00

