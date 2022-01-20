Alexa
Honduran midfielder Bryan Acosta signs with Colorado

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 10:48
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Honduran midfielder Bryan Acosta agreed Wednesday to a two-year deal with the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer.

The 28-year-old was selected in last month's MLS re-entry draft. He spent the previous three seasons with Dallas, scoring two regular-season goals.

Acosta also has played for Honduras' Real España (2013-17) and Spain's Tenerife (2017-19). He has two goals in 51 appearances with the Catrachos.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-20 13:41 GMT+08:00

