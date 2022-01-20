Taiwan vice president's trip to Honduras intended to accomplish 3 goals: Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) trip to Honduras is hoped to accomplish three goals, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Wednesday (Jan. 19) in a Facebook post.

Lai was tapped to attend the inauguration ceremony for Honduran President-elect Xiomara Castro on Jan. 27 in Tsai’s stead.

The first goal is to deepen friendship, Tsai said, noting that it has been more than 80 years since diplomatic relations were established with the Central American country. Honduras has supported Taiwan's international participation in recent years and has always been an important friend, she said.

The president listed expanded cooperation as the second goal. She said that for many years, the two nations have closely cooperated in various fields, such as economy and trade, public health, and education.

Central America is a market full of opportunities and development potential, Tsai said, adding that she is optimistic the trip will further deepen cooperation and mutual assistance and enhance the “well-being” of the two countries.

She also mentioned that the visit will expand democratic Taiwan’s international participation. “We look forward to continuing our joint efforts with Honduras and other like-minded countries to make significant contributions to various global issues,” she said.

The president stressed that Taiwan must demonstrate to the world that it is a “capable and responsible partner.” She added the country will spare no effort in epidemic prevention, economic growth, and diplomatic advancement.