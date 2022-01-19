Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/19 23:00
NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 41 27 9 5 59 141 117
Florida 39 26 8 5 57 159 116
Carolina 36 26 8 2 54 126 81
N.Y. Rangers 39 25 10 4 54 113 96
Washington 40 22 9 9 53 133 111
Toronto 36 24 9 3 51 123 93
Pittsburgh 38 23 10 5 51 125 100
Boston 36 22 12 2 46 112 97
Detroit 40 18 17 5 41 108 130
Columbus 36 17 18 1 35 116 131
Philadelphia 39 13 18 8 34 98 133
New Jersey 38 14 19 5 33 108 133
N.Y. Islanders 32 13 13 6 32 75 88
Buffalo 39 12 20 7 31 101 134
Ottawa 32 11 19 2 24 90 115
Montreal 38 8 25 5 21 83 139
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 36 25 8 3 53 156 115
St. Louis 39 23 11 5 51 138 108
Nashville 41 24 14 3 51 125 115
Vegas 40 23 15 2 48 141 122
Minnesota 35 22 10 3 47 132 109
Los Angeles 40 20 15 5 45 115 109
Anaheim 41 19 15 7 45 120 120
San Jose 40 21 17 2 44 112 121
Calgary 35 18 11 6 42 110 88
Winnipeg 35 17 12 6 40 105 103
Vancouver 39 18 18 3 39 101 111
Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 117 117
Dallas 36 18 16 2 38 102 111
Chicago 39 15 18 6 36 95 126
Seattle 38 11 23 4 26 102 138
Arizona 38 10 24 4 24 86 141

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 3, Ottawa 1

Washington 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Carolina 7, Boston 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

Vancouver 3, Nashville 1

Montreal 5, Dallas 3

Calgary 5, Florida 1

Tampa Bay 6, Los Angeles 4

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd

Chicago at Edmonton, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Arizona 4, New Jersey 1

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 3 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-20 12:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
"