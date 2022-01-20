Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nets hold off Wizards' rally, beat Washington 119-118

By NOAH TRISTER , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/01/20 10:40
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the first half of an NBA basketba...
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, right, defends against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesd...
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge during the first half of an NBA basketball g...
Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge, left, is defended by Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell during the first half of an NBA basketball gam...

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the first half of an NBA basketba...

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, right, defends against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesd...

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge during the first half of an NBA basketball g...

Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge, left, is defended by Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell during the first half of an NBA basketball gam...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 22 of his 30 points in the first half, and the Brooklyn Nets held off the Washington Wizards 119-118 on Wednesday night when Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pointers in the final seconds.

Washington trailed by as many as 16 points, but a 3-pointer by Kuzma cut the lead to one with 36 seconds left. That set the stage for a wild finish. Irving missed a 3 for Brooklyn, but the Wizards couldn't secure the rebound. Then James Harden had a shot blocked by Montrezl Harrell, giving Washington the ball.

The Wizards didn't call a timeout, and the ball ended up with Kuzma, who missed from the left wing. Harrell's offensive rebound gave Dinwiddie a last-ditch shot against his former team, but that was off the mark as well.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 27 points for the Nets, and Harden had 18. Brooklyn won for only the fifth time in its last 12 games and snapped a four-game losing streak at Washington.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 23 points.

The Nets are without Kevin Durant because of a left knee injury, and Joe Harris has been out following left ankle surgery. With Irving and Harden, Brooklyn still has plenty of star power.

In fact, the Nets went 16-3 last season when they had Irving and Harden but not Durant. They dropped their first game in that situation this season, Monday against Cleveland.

Brooklyn led 74-62 after shooting 63% from the field in the first half. A 9-0 run by Washington in the fourth quarter cut the lead to one, but a layup by Irving started a 7-0 run by the Nets that made it 111-103.

The Nets improved to 16-5 on the road this season. Only Phoenix (17-4) has been better.

FAMILIAR FACE

Dinwiddie scored 11 points. He was acquired by the Wizards this offseason after blossoming into a quality contributor in five seasons with the Nets.

TIP-INS

Nets: DeAndre' Bembry (back), Nic Claxton (left hamstring) and Paul Millsap (personal) did not play.

Wizards: Joseph Blair coached Washington for a second straight game after coach Wes Unseld Jr. and assistant Pat Delany entered health and safety protocols. ... Beal had nine assists, his 13th straight game with at least five. That ties the longest streak of his career.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit San Antonio on Friday night.

Wizards: Host Toronto on Friday night.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-20 12:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
"