Taylor, Krikke lift Valparaiso over N. Iowa 83-80 in OT

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kevion Taylor had a season-high 22 points as Valparaiso edged past Northern Iowa 83-80 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Ben Krikke's basket with 1:40 left in overtime gave Valparaiso the lead for good with his two free throws with eight seconds left ensuring the victory.

Trevor Anderson had 16 points for Valparaiso (9-10, 2-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Thomas Kithier added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kobe King had 13 points.

Noah Carter scored a career-high 33 points plus 10 rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (9-8, 5-2), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Trae Berhow added 14 points. Bowen Born had 11 points.

Valpo evened the season series against the Panthers. Northern Iowa defeated Valparaiso 92-65 on Jan. 5.

