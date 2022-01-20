Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taylor, Krikke lift Valparaiso over N. Iowa 83-80 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 10:40
Taylor, Krikke lift Valparaiso over N. Iowa 83-80 in OT

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kevion Taylor had a season-high 22 points as Valparaiso edged past Northern Iowa 83-80 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Ben Krikke's basket with 1:40 left in overtime gave Valparaiso the lead for good with his two free throws with eight seconds left ensuring the victory.

Trevor Anderson had 16 points for Valparaiso (9-10, 2-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Thomas Kithier added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kobe King had 13 points.

Noah Carter scored a career-high 33 points plus 10 rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (9-8, 5-2), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Trae Berhow added 14 points. Bowen Born had 11 points.

Valpo evened the season series against the Panthers. Northern Iowa defeated Valparaiso 92-65 on Jan. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-20 12:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
"