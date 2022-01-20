Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

LINE to launch NFT platform DOSI in Taiwan

DOSI to debut in 180 countries, support 8 languages

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/20 12:12
LINE announces upcoming NFT platform DOSI. (LINE photo)

LINE announces upcoming NFT platform DOSI. (LINE photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Messaging app LINE announced on Wednesday (Jan. 19) that its upcoming NFT platform DOSI will be released in 180 countries, including Taiwan, and in eight languages.

LINE said Wednesday that its subsidiary LINE NEXT, which focuses on the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem, will launch a new platform called DOSI aimed at NFT trading. DOSI is expected to go online during the first quarter of this year, according to LINE Taiwan Engineering Office head Marco Chen (陳鴻嘉).

According to a LINE press release, South Korea and U.S.-based LINE NEXT Corporation will focus on innovating and expanding the global NFT ecosystem with its upcoming NFT platform.

On DOSI, companies and creators can mint NFTs for free and make payments with credit cards and cryptocurrencies, such as Ether and Bitcoin, with DOSI Wallet. The application also provides businesses with marketing and technical support for building their own NFT brands.

LINE to launch NFT platform DOSI in Taiwan
DOSI's three main functions. (LINE image)
LINE
NFT
crypto
ETH
BTC
virtual
digital
DOSI

RELATED ARTICLES

Estonian rapper, IKEA to launch bread-like sofa
Estonian rapper, IKEA to launch bread-like sofa
2022/01/18 19:33
NFT project features southern Taiwan veteran engineer
NFT project features southern Taiwan veteran engineer
2022/01/17 18:15
China's Xi calls for measures against 'unhealthy' development of digital economy
China's Xi calls for measures against 'unhealthy' development of digital economy
2022/01/16 11:41
Taiwan protests Swiss institute listing Taiwan as part of China
Taiwan protests Swiss institute listing Taiwan as part of China
2022/01/11 14:24
Taiwanese artist sells Wise Samurai NFT for NT$205,000
Taiwanese artist sells Wise Samurai NFT for NT$205,000
2022/01/03 10:19

Updated : 2022-01-20 15:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan's MOE recruiting 531 foreign English teachers in 2022
Taiwan's MOE recruiting 531 foreign English teachers in 2022
"