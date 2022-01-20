LINE to launch NFT platform DOSI in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Messaging app LINE announced on Wednesday (Jan. 19) that its upcoming NFT platform DOSI will be released in 180 countries, including Taiwan, and in eight languages.

LINE said Wednesday that its subsidiary LINE NEXT, which focuses on the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem, will launch a new platform called DOSI aimed at NFT trading. DOSI is expected to go online during the first quarter of this year, according to LINE Taiwan Engineering Office head Marco Chen (陳鴻嘉).

According to a LINE press release, South Korea and U.S.-based LINE NEXT Corporation will focus on innovating and expanding the global NFT ecosystem with its upcoming NFT platform.

On DOSI, companies and creators can mint NFTs for free and make payments with credit cards and cryptocurrencies, such as Ether and Bitcoin, with DOSI Wallet. The application also provides businesses with marketing and technical support for building their own NFT brands.



DOSI's three main functions. (LINE image)