China 'deeply shocked' by planned Taiwan office in Slovenia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's foreign ministry stated that it was "shocked" to learn Slovenia is planning on allowing Taiwan to open a representative office..

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa stated in an interview with Indian public television channel Doordarshan on Monday (Jan. 17) that his country is working with Taiwan to set up mutual representative offices. “This will not be on the level of embassies. It will be on the same level as many of the EU member countries already have," said Jansa.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said, "China is deeply shocked by and strongly opposes remarks from Slovenian leaders" that he alleged were "supporting Taiwan independence." Zhao reiterated the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) claim that "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China."

Zhao proclaimed that "the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China." He emphasized that the "one-China principle" is the political basis for Slovenia and the EU's relations with China.

Echoing statements by Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平), Zhao vowed that China "must be reunified (with Taiwan) and will surely be reunified," according to state-run mouthpiece Xinhua. However, the term "reunified" is inaccurate because the communist regime in Beijing has never actually ruled Taiwan, and in Mandarin Chinese officials typically use the term 統一 (tongyi), meaning "unite."

During his interview with Indian TV, Jansa said it is "terrifying" the way China is seeking to isolate Lithuania for allowing Taiwan to open a representative office that includes the word "Taiwanese" in its name. He pointed out that the EU is backing Lithuania and that exerting such pressure on European countries "will not benefit China's government" in the long run in terms of trade relations.