Whatley's late heroics help NC A&T past UNC Asheville 73-71

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Whatley made 1 of 2 foul shots with eight seconds left and North Carolina A&T held of UNC Asheville for a 73-71 win on Wednesday night.

Whatley then turned around on the defensive end to block Tajion Jones' 3-point attempt just before the horn sounded to preserve the win.

Demetric Horton scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for North Carolina A&T (9-10, 4-1 Big South Conference). David Beatty added 15 points, Marcus Watson 14 and Collin Smith grabbed 10 rebounds.

Drew Pember had 20 points and three blocks for the Bulldogs (10-8, 2-3). Jones had 19 points and six rebounds and Coty Jude scored 12.

