Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Twitter blocks account of Mexican magnate

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 10:23
Twitter blocks account of Mexican magnate

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Online social platform Twitter has suspended the account of one of Mexico’s wealthiest men and a close ally of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for alleged violations of its abuse and harassment policies.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, a magnate with large operations in retail, banking and television, posted on his Instagram account Wednesday a message he apparently received from Twitter, advising that he could not participate in harassment directed toward someone or incite others to do so.

Salinas Pliego also posted one of the apparently offending tweets aimed at some of Mexico’s most prominent journalists, in which he calls for people to create memes targeting the journalists.

“There are people who look to promote their ideas and silence the ideas of others,” Salinas Pliego wrote as a comment on his post, before going on to make offensive comments about the journalists.

Updated : 2022-01-20 12:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
"