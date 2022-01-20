Alexa
Jules lifts Radford over Hampton 54-51

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 10:23
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Shaquan Jules scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and made 1 of 2 foul shots to help send Radford to a 54-51 win over Hampton on Wednesday night.

Najee Garvin missed a 3-pointer for the Pirates to end it. Hampton put up a season-low 23 points after halftime.

Dravon Mangum scored 13 points and had eight rebounds for Radford (6-11, 2-3 Big South Conference).

Russell Dean scored 14 points for the Pirates (4-10, 0-3), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

Garvin scored 11, Dajour Dickens had 10 points, 10 rebounds and blocked four shots and DeAngelo Epps grabbed 10 rebounds.

"