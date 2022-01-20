Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Runaway Shiba Inu shown 'grinning' when reunited with owner in northern Taiwan

Owners say Dudu ran away during walk after being frightened by car horn

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/20 11:40
Dudu visibly happy to see owners. (Facebook, Taoyuan Precinct photo)

Dudu visibly happy to see owners. (Facebook, Taoyuan Precinct photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When a lost Shiba Inu was reunited with its owners on Monday (Jan. 17), Taoyuan police captured a photo of the dog “grinning” in apparent happiness.

Officers at the Taoyuan City Police Department Taoyuan Precinct received a report about a “terrified” Shiba Inu stranded on a pedestrian island on Jan. 13 and managed to bring it back to the station after coaxing it with canned food, UDN reported. They took to Facebook to share about the dog, urging its owner to come pick it up.

After a few days, a couple surnamed Feng (馮) heard about the Facebook post from their vet and realized it could be about their lost dog Dudu (嘟嘟). When they arrived at the police station, Dudu excitedly jumped on Feng’s leg and let out a grin.

The police caught the moment on camera and shared it on Facebook with the caption “Look at the Shiba Inu’s happy expression when it was returned to its owner’s embrace. What a happy ending!”

UDN cited Feng as saying that Dudu had run away during a walk in a park a few days ago after being frightened by a car horn. In its panic, it struggled and broke loose from its leash.

The couple said they do not usually pay attention to what is happening on the internet and would not have found out about their dog’s location if not for their vet.

Runaway Shiba Inu shown 'grinning' when reunited with owner in northern Taiwan
Dudu initially "resisted arrest" and had to be coaxed with treats. (Facebook, Taoyuan Police Dept. Taoyuan Precinct photo)
Shiba Inu
dog
lost and found
Taoyuan City
Taoyuan City Police Department

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s China Airlines promotes working from home as COVID cluster expands
Taiwan’s China Airlines promotes working from home as COVID cluster expands
2022/01/18 18:10
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
2022/01/15 14:17
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
Wanted man's dog follows police order to 'get down' in Taiwan
2022/01/10 19:40
Mask rule tightened in Taiwan's Taoyuan, airport following Omicron case
Mask rule tightened in Taiwan's Taoyuan, airport following Omicron case
2022/01/04 17:52
Body of mountaineer airlifted off Taiwan mountain
Body of mountaineer airlifted off Taiwan mountain
2022/01/02 18:13

Updated : 2022-01-20 12:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
"