Runaway Shiba Inu shown 'grinning' when reunited with owner in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When a lost Shiba Inu was reunited with its owners on Monday (Jan. 17), Taoyuan police captured a photo of the dog “grinning” in apparent happiness.

Officers at the Taoyuan City Police Department Taoyuan Precinct received a report about a “terrified” Shiba Inu stranded on a pedestrian island on Jan. 13 and managed to bring it back to the station after coaxing it with canned food, UDN reported. They took to Facebook to share about the dog, urging its owner to come pick it up.

After a few days, a couple surnamed Feng (馮) heard about the Facebook post from their vet and realized it could be about their lost dog Dudu (嘟嘟). When they arrived at the police station, Dudu excitedly jumped on Feng’s leg and let out a grin.

The police caught the moment on camera and shared it on Facebook with the caption “Look at the Shiba Inu’s happy expression when it was returned to its owner’s embrace. What a happy ending!”

UDN cited Feng as saying that Dudu had run away during a walk in a park a few days ago after being frightened by a car horn. In its panic, it struggled and broke loose from its leash.

The couple said they do not usually pay attention to what is happening on the internet and would not have found out about their dog’s location if not for their vet.



Dudu initially "resisted arrest" and had to be coaxed with treats. (Facebook, Taoyuan Police Dept. Taoyuan Precinct photo)