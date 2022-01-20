Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Football games send viewers to TV on cold weekend

By DAVID BAUDER , AP Media Writer, Associated Press
2022/01/20 09:23
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, center, celebrates with fans after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the first half of an NF...

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, center, celebrates with fans after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the first half of an NF...

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL wild card games and the NCAA football championship gathered millions of people in front of their television sets on a cold winter weekend.

An average of 30.5 million people watched the NFL's wild card games on television and digitally over the weekend, which the league said was up 21% over the same games in 2021.

Meanwhile, Georgia's victory over Alabama for the NCAA football championship last week reached 22.3 million viewers, the Nielsen company said. That allowed the NCAA to rebound from the lackluster ratings of the New Year's Eve semifinals, which featured two non-competitive games.

Boosted by their wild card games, CBS averaged 10 million viewers and NBC had 6.8 million in prime time last week. ABC averaged 2.7 million, Fox had 1.7 million, Univision had 1.6 million, Ion Television had 1 million and Telemundo had 900,000.

ESPN averaged 3.69 million viewers in prime time, Fox News Channel had 2.24 million, MSNBC had 1.2 million, HGTV had 1.08 million and Hallmark had 978,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news race, averaging 9 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 8.1 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.8 million.

For the week of Jan. 10-16, the 20 most popular programs in prime time, their viewerships and networks:

1. NFL Wild Card: Pittsburgh at Kansas City, NBC, 28.94 million.

2. NFL Wild Card: New England at Buffalo, CBS, 26.37.

3. “Wild Card Post Game” (Sunday), CBS, 25.5 million.

4. NCAA Football Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, ESPN, 22.26 million.

5. “Wild Card Pre Game” (Sunday), NBC, 19.64 million.

6. “NCAA Championship Post Game,” ESPN, 18.37 million.

7. “NCAA Championship Pre Game,” ESPN, 13.78 million.

8. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.29 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 8.45 million.

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.7 million.

11. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.41 million.

12. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.33 million.

13. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.48 million.

14. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.44 million.

15. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.29 million.

16. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.81 million.

17. "Magnum, P.I., CBS, 5.77 million.

18. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.56 million.

19. “United States of Al,” CBS, 5.48 million.

20. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 5.03 million.

Updated : 2022-01-20 12:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
"