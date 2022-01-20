Alexa
Vikings interview Cowboys coordinators for head coach job

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 09:54
FILE - Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, right, talks with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan during a workout at the NFL football team's practic...
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, right, and coach Mike McCarthy watch from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football ga...

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed head coach interviews Wednesday with the two top assistants for the Dallas Cowboys: offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Moore just finished his fourth season with the Cowboys and third in the coordinator role. He played quarterback at Boise State and for six years in the NFL, with Detroit and Dallas.

Quinn was the head coach in Atlanta for five-plus years, until he was fired by the Falcons five games into the 2020 season. He joined the Cowboys' staff in 2021.

After winning the NFC East, the Cowboys lost to San Francisco last weekend in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Vikings previously interviewed Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. They have requested to speak with at least five other candidates: Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the two top assistants for the Los Angeles Rams, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

