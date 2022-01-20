Lithuanian trade delegation may visit Taiwan later this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A trade delegation from Lithuania may visit Taiwan later this year, as industry players are eager to expand into the East Asian nation, Lithuanian Agricultural Minister Kestutis Navickas said recently.

He said that Lithuanian agricultural producers and food and beverage manufacturers are keen to develop new markets in Asia, including in Taiwan. The primary challenges now include obtaining approval to export animal products to Taiwan and establishing substantial, mutually beneficial ties between Lithuanian and Taiwanese businesses, he said.

The minister mentioned that if conditions are right and the pandemic situation allows, he expects to lead a delegation to Taiwan this year to promote bilateral economic and trade exchanges, CNA reported.

The Lithuanian government is actively trying to resolve trade disputes with China through EU and WTO mechanisms, Navickas said. At present, EU nations have agreed that Beijing’s actions threaten the regional market and violate trade policies, per CNA.

"The Chinese market is full of unpredictability," CNA cited him as saying. "You do not know what to expect."

China blocked many Lithuanian imports after the Baltic nation expanded relations with Taiwan and allowed the Taiwanese Representative Office to be established in its capital.

Despite the challenges, Navickas said he is very grateful to Taiwan for its assistance during this time. Taiwan, has so far purchased shipments of Lithuanian rum, milk, and agricultural products.