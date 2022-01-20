Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Arriola could leave DC United for Mexico, other MLS team

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 08:17
Arriola could leave DC United for Mexico, other MLS team

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Arriola could be on the move from D.C. United after five seasons.

The 26-year-old winger, a regular on the U.S. national team, said Wednesday a trade or transfer was possible before the end of the month.

Mexico's Club América is trying to acquire Arriola from MLS, according to several reports in Mexican media. Dallas and expansion Charlotte are possible trade destinations, MLSsoccer.com reported.

“This is the most important year in my career. And like most players I was looking for the best opportunity and situations to be the most successful in," he said Wednesday after U.S. training. "I still have a great relationship with D.C. And I'm still currently a D.C. United player. So if things were to move on, then, obviously, it would be mutual. And if not, I’ll be at (D.C.) training camp as soon as (U.S.) camp is over."

Arriola has eight goals in 42 international appearances. He is training with the U.S. ahead of three World Cup qualifiers.

He spent 2013-17 with Tijuana before signing with D.C. late in the 2017 season. He missed most of 2020 because of a torn right ACL and played three games with Swansea during the second half of the 2020-21 before a quadriceps injury.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-20 10:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Anonymous posts 'Taiwan Numbah Wan!' on Chinese government website
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
Taiwan to reveal domestic COVID pass rules Thursday
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
CECC head says Taiwanese need to learn to 'coexist' with COVID
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan's January Omicron cases 'an appetizer' for February
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Taiwan could raise epidemic alert after GSAT or Lunar New Year
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases for 2nd day
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Chinese woman betrothed to blind date after 1 month in lockdown together
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
"