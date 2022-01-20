Alexa
Suspect in Haiti president’s assassination extradited to US

By Associated Press
2022/01/20 07:52
FILE - A person holds a photo of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise during his memorial ceremony at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince, ...

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. authorities said Wednesday that a businessman who is a suspect in the July 7 killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was extradited to face criminal charges in Miami.

“We can confirm Rodolphe Jaar is in U.S. custody in the Southern District of Florida,” said Nicole Navas, spokesperson at the Department of Justice. “He will be presented with criminal charges tomorrow at his initial appearance” at the federal court, she said in a written statement sent to the Associated Press.

Jaar, who was convicted of drug-trafficking charges a decade ago, was extradited from the Dominican Republic, where he was detained earlier this month.

Jaar is the second foreigner extradited to the United States to face charges related with the assassination of the Haitian president. Earlier in January, U.S. authorities arrested a former Colombian soldier, Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, after he fled from Haiti to Jamaica. He was deported back to Colombia by a Jamaican judge but detained in Panama during a layover.

The arrests come six months after the squad allegedly made up of Colombian soldiers, Haitian police officers and others went to the president's residence to carry out his assassination.

A criminal complaint and affidavit charging Jaar in the conspiracy case has not been unsealed.

Palacios was the the first person to be formally charged in Moïse’s assassination. In a criminal complaint drafted by the FBI, he is charged of conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States, and providing material support resulting in death, knowing that such support would be used to carry out a plot to kill the Haitian president.

Updated : 2022-01-20 09:04 GMT+08:00

